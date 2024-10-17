Restored 'Apollo Belvedere' marble back on show in the Vatican

Once considered to epitomise classical Western ideals of beauty, the 2.24-metre-high (seven-feet-tall) marble statue shows the Greek god of medicine and poetry in motion, his left arm having just let fly an arrow from his bow
The Vatican Museums on Tuesday unveiled the restoration of the celebrated second-century "Apollo Belvedere" sculpture following five years of work.
