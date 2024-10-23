US infant mortality spiked after right to abortion overturned: study

The findings highlight the consequences of restricting abortion access across much of the country, according to the authors of the paper in JAMA Pediatrics
US infant mortality surged in the months following the Supreme Court decision to overturn the national right to abortion, driven by a rise in the number of babies with birth defects, a study said Monday.
