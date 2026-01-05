Most consumers don’t need 10-min delivery: Forbes India survey

Do you really need your deliveries in 10 minutes? According to most people, it’s nice to have, but not a necessity.

As several stakeholders debate the cost of instant delivery, Forbes India asked its readers whether their habits would change if quick commerce was, well, a little less quick, allowing gig workers more time to meet more realistic deadlines.

Here’s what they said.

Readers also sent in possible solutions. Some select (unedited) comments include:

Better pay for the delivery partners by combining orders in same route. We as consumers can wait for 30 mins instead of 10 mins. However, if someone needs an urgent delivery in 10 mins, they should be charged higher delivery fees

Let people opt out of quicker delivery or charge highrer for quicker delivery in a way that gets paid to the workers.

More people are opting these shortcut earning methods. Unskilled labour group will get addicted to this lifestyle of quick fix of earning by riding bike at high risk behaviour. These people will develop burnout, depression and psychological damage with social rejection over course of their next 5 to 10 years with younger generation ready to replace them with better and faster driving skills. These platforms are nothing but gambling with mentality of the public. People become lady to stay at home. An entire generation of unemployed, unskilled riding drivers competing reach other over the household groceries orders of lazy people staying 2 km away.

Perhaps a rise in hiring. Perhaps better scheduling and shift system.

Standard delivery should be the norm. Can take upto 45 mins and maybe free of additional cost. Quick delivery (under 15 minutes) can be made as paid.

Just make it 30 minutes. It makes all the difference. Nothing is that urgent. If it is, go to the local store.

We are placing a problem where survival> minimum wage so in that case first focus should be on safety. So I would say a group health insurance+ a term life insurance will help them a lot. As that particular sector is developing so after sometimes when that sector stabilizes platforms should increase the pay , also they should consider variable factors like petrol cost, maintenance, distance etc to determine a fair price. Moreover those online keyboard warriors are believing they are underpaid then these people should first adopt that tipping option available in the app. If someone feels like that then they can always pay / give a tip to the delivery partner directly. But the problem is most of the Indians are not willing to pay more.

Fair working conditions with insurance, accident claims, completely eradicate the 10 minute delivery timeline, better pay and working conditions, stop exploitative work culture, incentives for professionalism of delivery agents

Replacing X minutes delivery with slot deliveries 8-12, 12-4, 4-8. Thats it.

I think it all comes down to working conditions. If Blinkit expects workers to deliver any order within 10 minutes (within an x-km radius), is it ready to foot the cost of contingencies associated with this expediency? Say, the worker is fined for jumping a red light or meets an accident on the road, is Blinkit willing to foot the fine or the medical bill/repair work? If yes, by all means, continue the 10-min system. As a consumer, however, 10 min can turn into 20 if the delivery partner is safe, following all traffic rules and not jeopardizing their or a fellow driver/pedestrian's life. The solution is simple. Either provide them more incentives or take out the rush-delivery system. Offer group medical insurance to anyone who has worked for a certain number of days.