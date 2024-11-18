Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Leena Walavalkar on TCS Pace Ports and the future of the company's innovation efforts

Leena Walavalkar on TCS Pace Ports and the future of the company's innovation efforts

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
169 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Leena Walavalkar, Global Head of TCS PACE, talks about the IT giant's innovation network comprising centres around the world called Pace Ports, where teams of multidisciplinary experts from TCS brainstorm and collaborate with customers on cutting edge solutions. In this conversation, Leena gives us a peek into how TCS is using its experience in a variety of areas to go from assisting and augmenting its customers' tech operations to innovating solutions that could potentially transform those businesses for the better

Ravneet Gill SportsUnLtd SM

From banking to sports, why Ravneet Gill changed course

Nov 8, 2024
ForbesAsia100toWatch

Indian companies on Forbes Asia 100 to watch list

Nov 7, 2024
REvised Alok Sama Softbank SM

Former Softbank CFO Alok Sama on the AI bubble, 'founder mode', and Masayoshi Son

Nov 7, 2024
Vishnu Jarvis_BG

AI for India: How S Vishnu bootstrapped Jarvis to $1 mln from the outskirts of Coimbatore

Oct 30, 2024
NP Sridhar_DEC23_SL006_BG

NP Sridhar at Titan Engineering and Automation on opportunities ahead

Oct 28, 2024
AutoSpecial2024

Ratan Tata's impact on Indian auto industry

Oct 28, 2024
See More
X