Leena Walavalkar on TCS Pace Ports and the future of the company's innovation efforts

In this episode, Leena Walavalkar, Global Head of TCS PACE, talks about the IT giant's innovation network comprising centres around the world called Pace Ports, where teams of multidisciplinary experts from TCS brainstorm and collaborate with customers on cutting edge solutions. In this conversation, Leena gives us a peek into how TCS is using its experience in a variety of areas to go from assisting and augmenting its customers' tech operations to innovating solutions that could potentially transform those businesses for the better