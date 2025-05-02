This country really respects and appreciates you: Donald Trump praises Elon Musk as 'chief disruptor' exits, sort of

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Tesla boss Elon Musk could stay working for the White House as long as he wanted but understood the tycoon wanted to get back to his businesses.

Musk said last month he will step back from his role as the unofficial head of the administration's cost-cutting "Department of Government Efficiency" to focus more on his troubled Tesla car company.

"The vast majority of the people in this country really respect and appreciate you," Trump told Musk during a White House cabinet meeting, which could be his last before giving up his DOGE role.

"And you know you're invited to stay as long as you want," Trump said, though added that Musk may want "to get back home to his cars."

Musk, the world's richest person, has seen his Tesla car company, which is the major source of his wealth, suffer significant brand damage from his political work.