China is evaluating US trade talks offer but wants tariffs scrapped

China said Friday it is evaluating a US offer for negotiations on tariffs but insisted Washington must be ready to scrap levies that have roiled global markets and supply chains before talks can begin.

Punishing US tariffs that have reached 145 percent on many Chinese products came into force in April while Beijing has responded with fresh 125 percent duties on imports from the United States.

High-end tech goods such as smartphones, semiconductors and computers have received a temporary reprieve from US tariffs.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that China has reached out for talks on the tariffs, and this week said he believed there was a "very good chance we're going to make a deal".

Beijing's commerce ministry on Friday said that it was the US that had reached out and that it was "currently evaluating" the offer.