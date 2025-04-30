Donald Trump tempers auto tariffs, winning cautious praise from industry

President Donald Trump moved Tuesday to soften tariffs on automakers, sparking cautious optimism in an industry that has been on tenterhooks as it awaits details on the fast-evolving policy.

Trump signed an executive order to limit the impact of overlapping tariffs on automakers. He also released a proclamation that gives the industry a two-year grace period to move supply chains back to the United States and reduce "American reliance on imports of foreign automobiles and their parts."

Automakers have been among the hardest-hit sectors by Trump's multi-pronged assault on free trade. The announcement of relief coincided with a visit by the president to the Detroit area to celebrate his 100th day in office.

"We just wanted to help them during this little transition," Trump said. "Short term."

The American Automotive Policy Council welcomed the steps, calling tariff duplication a "significant concern," according to its president, Matt Blunt. The council represents General Motors, Ford and Jeep-maker Stellantis.

"We will review the details of the Executive Order closely to assess how effectively it will mitigate the impact of tariffs on American Automakers, our domestic supply chains and ultimately American consumers," Blunt said.