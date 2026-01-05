How Venezuela’s crisis reached a breaking point

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured by United States forces on January 3, 2026, after a large-scale military operation in Caracas. The couple was flown to the US to face federal drug and weapons charges, which US President Donald Trump confirmed in a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on the same day the operation occurred.

US authorities said Maduro and Flores would appear before a federal court in Manhattan on charges linked to drug trafficking and weapons offences, including narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine importation conspiracy, under a superseding indictment filed in the Southern District of New York.

The operation caught many governments off guard, raising immediate questions about Venezuela’s leadership vacuum, the legality of the action under international law, and what comes next for a country already facing prolonged economic collapse and political fragmentation.

At a press briefing, Trump said the US would temporarily oversee Venezuela during a transition period, though he offered limited clarity on governance arrangements or timelines. He also indicated interest in US companies playing a role in rebuilding and developing Venezuela’s oil infrastructure.

How the Capture Unfolded

According to US government statements and media reports, the operation began in the early hours of January 3. US military strikes were carried out at multiple locations in northern Venezuela, including areas near Caracas, as part of what officials described as “Operation Absolute Resolve.” US special forces, including Delta Force units, apprehended Maduro and Flores before transporting them to a US Navy vessel and then to New York, where they were taken into custody.

Read More