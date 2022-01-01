The Nemesis brings the Formula 1 Grand Prix into the metaverse

The F1 metaverse is an unique metaverse launch, and aims to recreate the racetrack in Monaco exactly as it is

Metaverse platform Nemesis has launched its first metaverse dedicated to the world of Formula 1 racing. Having developed a nearly accurate recreation of the racetrack in Monaco, Nemesis has come up with a first of its kind metaverse project. Within this new and exciting metaverse, users can compete to win a luxury hotel stay, luxury perfume, avatar skin, and more.



Nemesis is a platform that allows users to experience virtual reality (VR) on their mobile devices, including iOS and Android. Through their platform, users can see how the web will change in the coming years. Since its inception, the project has earned recognition for its ability to combine virtual reality with a simple and engaging experience.

A key objective of the platform is to create enjoyable experiences through gamification, such as games, challenges, and prizes. The platform also recently made headlines for becoming the first metaverse to stream a Lega football match.





The designers of The Nemesis created the environment for a genuine F1 racing car with its distinctive track and gorgeous cityscape, inspired by the real Monte Carlo circuit. The metaverse's highlight was a three-day high-speed race with prizes from Pullman Timmy Aurum, Inmodo Aurum, and others.









However, the Nemesis Formula 1 metaverse launch is more than just races; it's a series of cultural activities and manifestations in the principality's most prestigious locales. In addition to the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco, The Nemesis has also announced other appearances, including the Cannes Film Festival, Piazza di Siena, and in New York City as a Platinum Sponsor of NFT.nyc, one of the year's most important blockchain conferences.




