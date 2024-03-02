Chloe's new designer, Chemena Kamali, returns to roots

"Coming back to Chloe seemed very natural to me, like coming home, and also a new beginning," said the 41-year-old German, who worked for the brand as an intern and then under the aegis of Phoebe Philo in the early 2000s.
For her first collection in charge, Kamali played with contrasts: feminine and masculine, chiffon and vinyl, powder pink and military green, white lace and black thigh-high boots.
One look that seemed to embody the collection was a floaty sheer dress under a rigid coat of black leather.