From Kyoto to cafÃ©s everywhere, Japan's matcha tea becomes a global wellness staple

Matcha is the new drink of choice at hip cafes worldwide, but Japanese producers are struggling to keep up with soaring demand for the powdered green tea.

Here's what you need to know about the drink beloved of weekend treat-seekers and "wellness" influencers:

What is matcha?

The word matcha means "ground tea" in Japanese and comes in the form of a vivid green powder that is whisked with hot water and can be added to milk to make a matcha latte.

Green tea was introduced to Japan from China in the early ninth century, and was first used for medicinal purposes.

Matcha came much later, in 16th century Kyotoâ€”part of the tea ceremony tradition developed by tea master Sen no Rikyu.

Today, there are different grades of matcha quality, from "ceremonial" to "culinary" types used in baking.