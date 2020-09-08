  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

India second in terms of cases, but fatality remains low

In today's edition of News by Numbers, have a look at the Covid-19 case-fatality ratio in the three countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases—the US, India and Brazil

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 8, 2020 12:27:30 PM IST
Updated: Sep 8, 2020 12:29:34 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the Day: Italy beats Netherlands in Nations League match
Why Djokovic's drama is often self-inflicted