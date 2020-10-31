  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

India's first seaplane project launch: What you need to know

Operated by SpiceJet, the seaplane will ply between Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 31, 2020 10:00:00 AM IST
Updated: Oct 31, 2020 10:20:08 AM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Ten interesting things we read this week
Cardi B's 'WAP' proves music's dirty secret: Censorship is good business