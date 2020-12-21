  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

Lockdown effect: How global carbon emissions changed in 2020

A look at the percentage change in CO2 emissions across countries, including India, this year, compared to 2019

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 21, 2020 07:55:25 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
KKR elevates Sanjay Nayar as chairman; Gaurav Trehan to head PE business