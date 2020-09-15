  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

News by Numbers: Govt bans onion exports, see value, top importers

India exported more than 11,00,000 metric tonnes of onions last year. Find out how much that's worth, and which countries have the highest demand for Indian onions

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 15, 2020 02:18:23 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Life on Venus: When are we going back?
Teenpreneurs Ep. 10: Detect oral cancer early with this 18-yr-old's invention