  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

US mass shooting epidemic: A look at the major incidents of 2021

On May 26, eight people lost their lives in San Jose in what is nearly the fifteenth major mass shooting incident in the US since the beginning of 2021

By Forbes India
Published: May 27, 2021 05:26:45 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Get, Set, Go: Why Ather Energy is ready to ride the hockey-stick growth
Supporting long duration R&D programs to avoid time compression diseconomies