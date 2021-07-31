  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: A good day

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 31, 2021 01:44:12 PM IST

The Indian team celebrates with teammates after scoring against South Africa during their women's pool A match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021

Image: Martin Bureau / AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
How did you live your dash? asks Darrell Foster