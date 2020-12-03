  1. Home
Photo of the Day: A triumphant Boris Johnson makes UK the first country to authorise vaccine use

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 3, 2020 11:16:35 AM IST
Updated: Dec 3, 2020 12:17:03 PM IST

uk vaccine_bgPrime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street after it was announced that the UK Government has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine for use from next week, on December 2, 2020 in London, England. 

Image: Peter Summers/Getty Images

