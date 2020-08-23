  1. Home
Photo of the day: California burning

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 23, 2020 09:02:23 AM IST
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 11:23:51 AM IST

california fire_bgA burning home is seen along Cherry Glen Road during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, U.S. August 19, 2020.

Image: REUTERS/Stephen Lam

