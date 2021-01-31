  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Caught in the moment

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 31, 2021 10:12:00 AM IST
Updated: Jan 31, 2021 10:13:12 AM IST

rafael nadal_bgRafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand in his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria during the 'A Day at the Drive' exhibition tournament at Memorial Drive on January 29, 2021 in Adelaide, Australia.

Image: Daniel Kalisz/ Getty Images

