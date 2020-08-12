  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Celebrating Janmashtami, Lord Krishna's birth

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 12, 2020 11:47:01 AM IST
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 12:06:44 PM IST

bg_photo of the day_gettyimages-1228005236A boy dressed as the Hindu deity Krishna is seen outside Birla Mandir ahead of Janmashtami on August 11, 2020 in New Delhi, India. 

Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

