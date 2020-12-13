  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Christmas in a pod

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 13, 2020 01:08:00 PM IST
Updated: Dec 12, 2020 03:29:14 PM IST

russian pod_rtx8eyfd_bgA waiter sets a table inside a transparent pod offered for private Christmas meals with backdrop of the Kremlin and Red Square on the rooftop of Ritz-Carlton hotel in Moscow, Russia December 8, 2020. 

Photo by Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

