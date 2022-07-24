Photo of the day: Class act

India's Neeraj Chopra reacts after a throw in the men's javelin final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on July 23, 2022. The reigning Olympic champion created history, becoming the first ever Indian athlete to win a silver at the sporting event with his best effort of 88.13 metres.
