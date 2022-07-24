India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2022 by Forbes India-INCA
  4. Photo of the day: Class act

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 24, 2022 02:15:51 PM IST
Updated: Jul 24, 2022 02:22:11 PM IST

Photo of the day: Class actIndia's Neeraj Chopra reacts after a throw in the men's javelin final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on July 23, 2022. The reigning Olympic champion created history, becoming the first ever Indian athlete to win a silver at the sporting event with his best effort of 88.13 metres. 

Image: Brian Snyder / Reuters

