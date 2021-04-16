Photo of the Day: Covid-19 care

Medical staff in PPE coveralls attend to patients housed in the Shehnai Banquet Hall Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital on April 15, 2021 in New Delhi, India. In what is called the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Delhi, the infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438 with 50,736 active cases. As many as 11,540 people have died due to the virus in Delhi so far. In the previous peak in November 2020, 8,500 cases were reported in a day in Delhi.

Image: Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times via Getty Images