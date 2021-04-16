  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Covid-19 care

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 16, 2021 11:52:52 AM IST
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 12:26:00 PM IST

covid19_delhi_bgMedical staff in PPE coveralls attend to patients housed in the Shehnai Banquet Hall Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital on April 15, 2021 in New Delhi, India. In what is called the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Delhi, the infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438 with 50,736 active cases. As many as 11,540 people have died due to the virus in Delhi so far. In the previous peak in November 2020, 8,500 cases were reported in a day in Delhi.

Image: Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

