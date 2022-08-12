India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2022 by Forbes India-INCA
Photo of the day: For a good season

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 12, 2022 02:02:15 PM IST
Updated: Aug 12, 2022 02:12:58 PM IST

Photo of the day: For a good seasonFisherwomen in traditional attire carry an offering of pots holding coconuts during the Narali Poornima celebration in Mumbai, on August 11, 2022. The fishing community in the coastal region of Maharashtra offer coconuts and prays to the sea gods for a safe and plentiful fishing season.
Image: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


