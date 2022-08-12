Photo of the day: For a good season

Fisherwomen in traditional attire carry an offering of pots holding coconuts during the Narali Poornima celebration in Mumbai, on August 11, 2022. The fishing community in the coastal region of Maharashtra offer coconuts and prays to the sea gods for a safe and plentiful fishing season.
Image: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
