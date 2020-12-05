  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Gearing up for the vaccine cure

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 5, 2020 10:32:58 AM IST
Updated: Dec 5, 2020 03:03:21 PM IST

vaccine storage_bgAn employee opens an ultra-cold refrigerator filled with vaccines against the coronavirus disease at a secret storage facility in the Rhein-Main area, Germany, December 4, 2020.

Image: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski 

