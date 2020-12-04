  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Indian Navy Day celebrations on Dec 4

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 4, 2020 11:28:40 AM IST
Updated: Dec 4, 2020 11:44:19 AM IST

 

indian navy_rtx77lom bgAn Indian Navy "Chetak" helicopter demonstrates a rescue operation past the Coast Guard's Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) "Sarathi" during a media tour in the Arabian Sea near Kochi, India, November 6, 2019. 
Image: Sivaram V / REUTERS
 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
India's Richest: Mukesh Ambani, top of the league
Will December become a nightmare for the digital payments industry?