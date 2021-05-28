  1. Home
Photo of the Day: 'It's a century!'

By Forbes India
Published: May 28, 2021 03:32:32 PM IST
Updated: May 28, 2021 03:40:56 PM IST


A cricket fan poses for a photo at a petrol pump after petrol price touches Rs 100 in Thane and in Mumbai at Rs 99.94 per litre on May 27, 2021, in Mumbai, India. 

Image: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

