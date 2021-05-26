  1. Home
Photo of the day: Move to a safer place

By Forbes India
Published: May 26, 2021 01:35:04 PM IST
Updated: May 26, 2021 01:39:45 PM IST

A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) uses a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021. 

Image: Rupak De Chowdhuri/ REUTERS

