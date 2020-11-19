An NDRF team in a boat monitors Chhath celebrations by the banks of the river Ganga, at Gandhi Ghat on November 18, 2020 in Patna, India.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS India merger: Rocky road ahead
Lending troubles at banks persist
News by Numbers: The world's biggest diamonds
Photo of the Day: Preparations on for Chhath Puja by the Ganges
Second Epstein investigation begins at Victoria's Secret, but what's changed?
Boeing's 737 Max will fly again: What travellers need to know
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Delhi home is now on Airbnb
New Pfizer results: Coronavirus vaccine is safe and 95% effective
How MakeMyTrip is clawing back ground lost during the pandemic
Pfizer vs Moderna: What's different about the vaccines?
Automobile sales have grown every month since July. Can it sustain the momentum?
Photo of the Day: Will the Boeing 737 MAX fly again?
Vaccine Unproven? No problem in China, where people scramble for shots
Immunity to the Coronavirus may last years, new data hint
RBI places moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank, plans amalgamation with DBS