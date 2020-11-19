  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Preparations on for Chhath Puja by the Ganges

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 19, 2020 11:18:25 AM IST
Updated: Nov 19, 2020 11:23:37 AM IST

chhath celebrations_bgAn NDRF team in a boat monitors Chhath celebrations by the banks of the river Ganga, at Gandhi Ghat on November 18, 2020 in Patna, India.

Image: Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Second Epstein investigation begins at Victoria's Secret, but what's changed?
Romal Empire Capital introduces the World's 1st coin based OTT platform – Digital Cinema App