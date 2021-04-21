  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Queue for life

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 21, 2021 01:47:34 PM IST
Updated: Apr 21, 2021 02:42:13 PM IST

oxygen cylinders_000_98d6qy_bgPeople refill medical oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 coronavirus patients at an oxygen refill station in Allahabad on April 20, 2021.

Image: Sanjay Kanojia/ AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

