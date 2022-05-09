  1. Home
Photo of the day: Singing for Ukraine

By Forbes India
Published: May 9, 2022 03:58:59 PM IST
Updated: May 9, 2022 04:06:11 PM IST

U2 frontman Bono and Ukrainian serviceman, frontman of the Antytila band Taras Topolia, sing during a performance for Ukrainian people inside a subway station, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 8, 2022.

Image: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko


