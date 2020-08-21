  1. Home
Photo of the day: The aftermath of rains in Gurugram

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 21, 2020 11:20:55 AM IST
Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:53:21 AM IST

gurugram rains_bgMunicipal workers use a water pump to purge a flooded underpass after heavy rains in Gurugram, India

Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi 

