Photo of the Day: The sun, moon and mask

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 22, 2020 02:05:42 PM IST
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 02:08:59 PM IST

solar eclipse bgPeople, wearing protective face masks against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), use a telescope to cast a reflection of a partial solar eclipse on a board on a rooftop in Kolkata, India, June 21, 2020

Image: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

