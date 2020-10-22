  1. Home
Photo of the Day: This Navratri, take a test before the temple

Published: Oct 22, 2020 02:06:56 PM IST
Updated: Oct 22, 2020 08:23:15 PM IST

picture of day_bgPeople waiting in a queue for mandatory coronavirus rapid tests, conducted on all devotees coming into the temple for worship during the Navratri Nights at Preet Vihar.


Image: Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

