Photo of the day: V for victory

Published: Aug 2, 2021 12:09:54 PM IST
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 12:26:12 PM IST

P.V. Sindhu of India gestures after winning her match and an Olympic Bronze Medal against He Bingjiao of China at the Tokyo Olympics on August 1, 2021. 

Image: Hamad Mohammed/Reuters 

