  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: Weather - 1, Fans - 0

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 18, 2021 02:45:06 PM IST
Updated: Jun 18, 2021 03:03:37 PM IST

An Indian fan looks on as play is delayed on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at The Hampshire Bowl on June 18, 2021, in Southampton, England.

Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Vaccine delivery, the drone way
Reversing the flow