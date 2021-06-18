An Indian fan looks on as play is delayed on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at The Hampshire Bowl on June 18, 2021, in Southampton, England.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
The Maldives lured tourists back. Now it needs nurses
He warned Apple about the risks in China. Then they became reality
Reversing the flow
Photo of the day: Weather - 1, Fans - 0
Vaccine delivery, the drone way
Thoughts on startups
Drones centralise vaccine storage, reduce expensive refrigerated shipping: Zipline's Dan Czerwonka
Cristiano Ronaldo and 10 other market-moving celebrity moments
Revisiting Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Win-win or win-lose?
From Google to Whatsapp, and Twitter to Koo, assessing the compliance status of Intermediaries
What does it mean to lose safe harbour?
Bootstrapping your way to a billion-dollar valuation
Photo of the day: Debutante's ball
Victoria's Secret swaps angels for female empowerment. Will women buy it?
Cars24 takes the global route