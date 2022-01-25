  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Jan 25, 2022 02:54:45 PM IST
Updated: Jan 25, 2022 03:33:49 PM IST

A roadside vendor arranges woollen yarn in Ahmedabad on January 24, 2022. The GST Council has notified a uniform 12% rate for synthetic and artificial yarn effective from the beginning of January this year.
Image: Sam Panthaky / AFP

