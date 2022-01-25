A roadside vendor arranges woollen yarn in Ahmedabad on January 24, 2022. The GST Council has notified a uniform 12% rate for synthetic and artificial yarn effective from the beginning of January this year.
Image: Sam Panthaky / AFP
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.