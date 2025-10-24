New York, NY, United States – September 20, 2025
Most recognitions celebrate the moment of the launch, the deal, or the win. The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 celebrates the staying power behind those moments. This edition of The Forttuna Global 100 is dedicated to the leaders who don’t just build to win but build to last, shaping outcomes that continue to work long after they’ve moved on.
These are not people defined by headlines; they are the ones writing the chapters of history. The ones who create systems, institutions, and impact that will still be relevant a decade from now.
Enduring impact is deliberate.
It’s the difference between a spark and a lighthouse.
It’s the reason some names are remembered while others disappear.
With The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025, we are not just celebrating influence; we are documenting it for the future.
Dr. Joy Macci
CEO, JOY OF PICKLEBALL, JOY OF QUANTUM SPORTS, JOY OF SPORT
Dr. Joy Macci is a global pioneer who has transformed sports into a medium for empowerment, connection, and legacy. Founder and CEO of Joy of Pickleball®, Joy of Quantum Sports™, and Joy of Sport™, she has coached champions, inspired leaders, and spoken on stages from Dubai to Tokyo. A bestselling author, speaker, and performance coach, Dr. Macci blends mind, body, and spirit to unlock human potential. Honored in the Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025, she lives by her mantra: “Empower the mind, elevate the game, inspire the world.”
Ava Dasya Rasa, MSW, MA, LCSW-C
Founder & CEO, Dragonfly Trauma Counseling Center and R A S A Center for Healing & Spirituality
Ava Dasya Rasa, LCSW-C, is a Neuro-Somatic Psychotherapist, Certified Clinical Trauma Professional, and Brainspotting Coach redefining trauma recovery and spiritual growth. Founder & CEO of Dragonfly Trauma Counseling Center and Executive Director of the R A S A Center for Healing & Spirituality, Ava integrates relational neuroscience, somatic attachment therapies, and contemplative practices into transformative healing experiences. She is the author of TRANSFIGURATION: 30 Meditations Inspired by Transforming Trauma & Spirituality and is currently pursuing a doctorate in Creative Leadership & Spiritual Formation, blending science, spirituality, and leadership to help individuals and organizations heal, grow, and flourish.
Cody Dakota Wooten, C.B.C.
Chief Regenerative Design Officer & Sageship Coach, The Leadership Guide
Cody Dakota Wooten is a leadership disruptor who discovered traditional leadership development fails 80% of the time, prompting him to create Sageship, a revolutionary model for transformative leadership. As Chief Regenerative Design Officer of The Leadership Guide, Cody is a Sageship Coach, TV host, podcaster, and prolific digital writer with 950+ published articles. Certified in 15+ psychophysiology disciplines, he continues his doctoral research in Functional and Natural Medicine. Honored with 100+ awards and nominations since 2023, Cody empowers leaders to regenerate culture, build resilient organizations, and unlock human potential, while living as a dedicated Christian, husband, and semi-professional athlete in Austin, TX.
Katy (MacKinnon) Hansell
Expert Coach & Strategic Advisor | Founder, Katy Hansell Impact Partners LLC
Katy Hansell, known as “The Impact Whisperer,” is a globally recognized coach and strategic advisor who has guided 500+ clients over 25 years to achieve extraordinary personal and professional outcomes. Through Katy Hansell Impact Partners, she offers career strategy, executive leadership, and high-performance coaching for leaders across industries and continents. Katy specializes in helping individuals identify the impact they want to create, for themselves, their organizations, and the causes that matter most. Her work blends strategy, compassion, and accountability, empowering high-impact leaders to navigate transitions, expand influence, and create lasting change aligned with their deepest values.
John A. Tarantino
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Iylon Precision Oncology, LLC
John A. Tarantino, CEO of Iylon Precision Oncology, believes cancer is a universal enemy that does not discriminate by wealth, nationality, or identity. It affects everyone, regardless of background. The fight against cancer requires a united global effort, with precision oncology as the most effective tool in this battle. John champions global collaboration to advance precision oncology, emphasizing its ability to improve outcomes for all. By aligning nations in this mission, we can enhance the impact of this approach and work toward a collective goal of defeating cancer, benefiting individuals worldwide.
Dr. Ronny Castillo Gonzalez
Presidential Candidate, Republic of Costa Rica, Aquí Costa Rica Manda Party
Dr. Ronny Castillo Gonzalez, presidential candidate for Costa Rica, is a visionary financial strategist with two decades of experience in impact investing and global finance. As Co-founder of Gaia Impact, he has structured sustainable infrastructure and technology projects across Latin America, bridging capital with high-impact initiatives. A frequent voice at international forums, including the Green Climate Fund in Korea, Dr. Gonzalez advocates for blockchain, life sciences, and innovation as engines of national progress. His mission is to harness strategic finance, innovation, and global partnerships to drive Costa Rica toward an equitable, sustainable, and economically empowered future for generations to come.
Kay B. Rogalla
Kay B. Rogalla is redefining wealth protection and succession for entrepreneurs and investors worldwide. Specializing in legally sound, discreet, and internationally compliant systems outside traditional EU frameworks, Kay offers a clear, structured approach to preserving and transferring capital across generations. His model requires no complex corporate structures and is designed to shield wealth from political, economic, and tax-related risks, while aligning with ethical and Shariah-compliant principles. Kay’s work empowers clients to safeguard their legacy with clarity and confidence, ushering in a new era of wealth architecture that is resilient, independent, and built on long-term values.
James Marlin
Founder & CEO, IVRS Wellness Center
James Marlin, CEO and Founder of IVRS Wellness Center, turned his personal battle with autoimmune disease into a mission to revolutionize wellness care. Over nine years, he expanded IVRS into a multi-state, award-winning enterprise, pioneering IV nutrient therapies and advanced functional medicine practices. James emphasizes compassionate, personalized care, creating a culture of excellence across all centers. From developing IV programs in nursing homes to innovating during the pandemic, his leadership blends courage, vision, and faith. With two decades of executive experience, James continues to inspire holistic, patient-centered wellness solutions that redefine modern healthcare.
Closing Paragraph:
This milestone is a testament to Forttuna’s belief that the truest measure of leadership is what remains when the spotlight moves on. The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 captures the essence of enduring influence, leaders whose work continues to teach, guide, and inspire long after the initial breakthrough. These are the people who turn industries into institutions, ideas into doctrines, and challenges into catalysts for global change.
This edition is not just a recognition but a call to action to build with permanence, to lead with intention, and to leave behind more than success. To leave behind something the world can never forget.
