New York, NY, United States – September 20, 2025

Most recognitions celebrate the moment of the launch, the deal, or the win. The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025 celebrates the staying power behind those moments. This edition of The Forttuna Global 100 is dedicated to the leaders who don’t just build to win but build to last, shaping outcomes that continue to work long after they’ve moved on.

These are not people defined by headlines; they are the ones writing the chapters of history. The ones who create systems, institutions, and impact that will still be relevant a decade from now.

Enduring impact is deliberate.

It’s the difference between a spark and a lighthouse.

It’s the reason some names are remembered while others disappear.

With The Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025, we are not just celebrating influence; we are documenting it for the future.

