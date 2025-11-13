Hamly Business Solutions

Hamly Business Solutions (HBS)—the brainchild of Mr. Hamsavardhan Mohan is a testament to what strategic foresight can accomplish—even in geographies traditionally considered off the radar for tech innovation. Headquartered in the historic city of Tanjore, HBS has judiciously expanded its operational footprint with additional branches in Tanjore, Coimbatore and partnered offices across the United States.

Today, the company proudly serves 1000+ providers spanning 42 states in the USA, delivering unparalleled expertise in revenue cycle management. Recognized as a preeminent force within the U.S. medical billing landscape, HBS leverages deep industry insight, operational rigor, and a client-centric ethos to optimize revenue streams, and swiftly adapt to the dynamic healthcare ecosystem—all while maintaining exemplary standards in IT security, Protected Health Information (PHI) protocols, and robust HIPAA compliance.

From a single employee startup in Tier-II city, HBS has grown into a team of 800+ skilled professionals in less than a decade—offering career pathways that rival those found in Silicon Valley, without requiring an exodus from home for graduates.

This pioneering spirit is further magnified by the diversified Hamly conglomerate—a multinational enterprise encompassing HBS, Hamly Exports, Hamly Globaltech, Astrowin Healthcare, BBS Infraspace, and the philanthropic endeavors of the Hamly Foundation. Together, these ventures form a synergistic ecosystem propelling sustained economic growth and social impact.

Award and Recognition: https://www.hamlybusinesssolutions.com/awards-and-achievements/

