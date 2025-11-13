Hamly Business Solutions
Hamly Business Solutions (HBS)—the brainchild of Mr. Hamsavardhan Mohan is a testament to what strategic foresight can accomplish—even in geographies traditionally considered off the radar for tech innovation. Headquartered in the historic city of Tanjore, HBS has judiciously expanded its operational footprint with additional branches in Tanjore, Coimbatore and partnered offices across the United States.
Today, the company proudly serves 1000+ providers spanning 42 states in the USA, delivering unparalleled expertise in revenue cycle management. Recognized as a preeminent force within the U.S. medical billing landscape, HBS leverages deep industry insight, operational rigor, and a client-centric ethos to optimize revenue streams, and swiftly adapt to the dynamic healthcare ecosystem—all while maintaining exemplary standards in IT security, Protected Health Information (PHI) protocols, and robust HIPAA compliance.
From a single employee startup in Tier-II city, HBS has grown into a team of 800+ skilled professionals in less than a decade—offering career pathways that rival those found in Silicon Valley, without requiring an exodus from home for graduates.
This pioneering spirit is further magnified by the diversified Hamly conglomerate—a multinational enterprise encompassing HBS, Hamly Exports, Hamly Globaltech, Astrowin Healthcare, BBS Infraspace, and the philanthropic endeavors of the Hamly Foundation. Together, these ventures form a synergistic ecosystem propelling sustained economic growth and social impact.
Sychedelic
Sychedelic is redefining how humans manage focus, sleep, and emotional balance in a world wired for constant stimulation. Founded by Ria Rustagi and Bhavya Madan as seen on sharktank india and recently on Ideabaaz, the brand was built on a simple yet powerful vision — to make emotional wellbeing measurable and manageable through technology. Studies show that over 72% of working professionals struggle with poor sleep and anxiety, while founders are 3 times more likely to experience burnout. Sychedelic tackles this with neuro-adaptive headphones that use neuromodulation — the same technology once used by NASA to help astronauts maintain alertness in space.
By combining advanced biosensing, AI, and brain stimulation, Sychedelic allows users to enter states of deep focus, calm, or rest within minutes. It’s not just a product — it’s an emotion-driven ecosystem built to empower today’s high-performing individuals. More than half of Sychedelic’s users are founders and creators seeking better control over their sleep, focus, and anxiety. Through the perfect balance of science, emotion, and design, Ria and Bhavya’s vision is to create a future where optimizing your mind becomes as natural as wearing headphones.
Judge India Solutions: Driving Global Digital Transformation
Judge India Solutions is making a significant impact by acting as a catalyst for digital transformation for global enterprises, including over 60 Fortune 100 companies. Leveraging its expertise in cutting-edge technologies, the company delivers bespoke IT, Learning, and Talent solutions.
Its impact is tangible: the firm enables clients across diverse sectors—from BFSI and Healthcare to E-Governance—to optimize operations, reduce costs, and accelerate growth. Furthermore, as a two-time 'Great Place To Work' awardee and a recent recipient of the Brandon Hall Award for "Best Advance in Gen AI for Business Impact," Judge India Solutions is also setting a benchmark for innovation and a people-centric culture within the industry. Through its blend of technology prowess and a commitment to talent, it is actively building a future-ready workforce and empowering businesses to thrive.
TripJack: Redefining India’s B2B Travel Revolution
In just six years, TripJack, a trusted and established partner in India’s travel ecosystem, has evolved into a leading force in the country’s B2B travel-tech industry, transforming the distribution landscape. It empowers a vast network of travel agents and leading corporates by providing access to multi-sourced global content for flights and hotels through a single integrated platform and robust API solutions.
Leveraging automation and smart tools, TripJack simplifies travel operations, offering real-time visibility and enhanced efficiency. With intelligent technology, and the best content and rates, TripJack has solidified its position as an industry leader.
Thousands of businesses across India trust TripJack to fulfill their travel needs. Its success is built on a foundation of innovation, reliability, and strong industry partnerships. As India moves toward a more connected and technology-driven travel future, TripJack stands at the forefront, building smarter solutions, driving growth, and redefining what B2B travel can achieve.
KRR Engineering - Fifty Years. One Purpose. India Forward.
KRR Engineering enters its Golden Jubilee Year in 2026, marking fifty years of shaping India’s strategic and industrial horizons. From its origins in heavy fabrication, the organisation has evolved into a multi-division enterprise spanning Heavy Engineering,Aerospace Autoclaves and Unmanned Aerial Systems. Its Heavy Engineering Division continues to power critical process industries including Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Fertilisers, and Cryogenics,delivering equipment that stands at the heart of the nation’s industrial infrastructure.
The Autoclave Division has emerged as a disruptive force, providing state-of-the-art autoclaves for aerospace, space, and defence applications,once dominated by Western manufacturers. The Aerospace Division advances the frontier of unmanned flight, developing multicopter UAV platforms for tactical missions and intelligence support, strengthening India’s drive toward indigenised aerospace capability. KRR’s collaboration with CSIR–NAL, through multiple Transfer of Technology agreements, reflects a shared vision for technological self-reliance. At the same time, they contribute to India’s agricultural and industrial resilience, supporting fertiliser production and advancing green energy initiatives aligned with the nation’s Panchamrit climate commitments. Having achieved 15× growth in the past decade, KRR Engineering enters its 50th year with strong momentum and resolve,continuing to build, design, and enable systems that reinforce India’s strategic independence and future readiness.
