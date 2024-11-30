Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Photo Gallery
  4. The colour green: Week in photos

The colour green: Week in photos

The world never ceases to renew us. The colour green in these photos, symbolising regeneration and the breath of life itself, resonates beyond its description for a leisurely flip or a deep read this week
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Nov 30, 2024
A campaigner makes a silent statement breathing oxygen generated by a live plant during the

Image by : Vipin Kumar/HT via Getty Images

1/16

A campaigner makes a silent statement breathing oxygen generated by a live plant during the "My Right To Breathe" awareness campaign near Delhi Press Club at Raisana Road, Delhi, on November 27, 2024.
A green carpet awaits the attendees on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament on November

Image by : Arvind Yadav/HT via Getty Images

2/16

A green carpet awaits the attendees on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament on November 25, 2024, in New Delhi, India. Scheduled to last till December 20, a total of 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, are listed for consideration.
Around 15,000 farmers of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, in their familiar green caps, gather outside the

Image by : Sunil Ghosh/HT via Getty Images

3/16

Around 15,000 farmers of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, in their familiar green caps, gather outside the Greater Noida Authority office to protest against the non-resolution of grievances related to land acquisition on November 25, 2024, in Greater Noida, India.
A child gestures before a vivid green Sinclair's Dino balloon a day before the Macy's Thanksgiving D

Image by : Kent Edwards / Reuters 

4/16

A child gestures before a vivid green Sinclair's Dino balloon a day before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, US, November 27, 2024.
Green filters frame Pope Francis celebrating a Mass as part of World Youth Day at St. Peter's Basili

Image by : Yara Nardi / Reuters 

5/16

Green filters frame Pope Francis celebrating a Mass as part of World Youth Day at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, November 24, 2024.
Rapid Vienna fans display a sea of green scarfs inside the stadium before the soccer match between R

Image by : Elisabeth Mandl / Reuters

6/16

Rapid Vienna fans display a sea of green scarfs inside the stadium before the soccer match between Rapid Vienna and Shamrock Rovers at the Europa Conference League in Allianz Stadion, Vienna, Austria on November 28, 2024.
A man carries a bunch of raw bananas at a market in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 23, 2024. The econo

Image by : Thilina Kaluthotage / Reuters

7/16

A man carries a bunch of raw bananas at a market in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 23, 2024. The economy has stabilised in a country where the plantation sector plays an important role in driving growth.
This photo, released on November 27, 2024, shows the highly endangered, leaf-chomping, ring-tailed l

Image by : Thailand Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment/ AFP

8/16

This photo, released on November 27, 2024, shows the highly endangered, leaf-chomping, ring-tailed lemurs that were seized in an anti-trafficking operation in Chonburi, Thailand.
This aerial view, taken on November 26, 2024, shows a single property set apart by a green lawn amid

Image by : Brook MITCHELL / AFP

9/16

This aerial view, taken on November 26, 2024, shows a single property set apart by a green lawn amidst a dense development in Sydney, Australia.
Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod Jr. and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo celebrate after the Brown

Image by : Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Reuters

10/16

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod Jr. and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo celebrate after the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, USA on November 21, 2024.
Green shod Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after dunking a basket against the I

Image by : Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Reuters

11/16

Green shod Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after dunking a basket against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, US on November 22, 2024.
Arriving in Nabatieh, a man waves a green framed portrait of slain Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah

Image by : Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP

12/16

Arriving in Nabatieh, a man waves a green framed portrait of slain Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah on November 27, 2024, as displaced people return to their homes in the south of Lebanon after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
Tourists look at the scenic greenery from Namxay Viewpoint in Vang Vieng, Laos, on November 24, 2024

Image by : AFP

13/16

Tourists look at the scenic greenery from Namxay Viewpoint in Vang Vieng, Laos, on November 24, 2024, where six tourists died of suspected methanol poisoning after a night out backpacker hotspot.
Members of the Mexican army dressed as revolutionary soldiers hold the national flag while commemora

Image by : Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP

14/16

Members of the Mexican army dressed as revolutionary soldiers hold the national flag while commemorating the 114th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City on November 20, 2024.
LGBTQ+ people take part in Delhi Queer Pride Parade unfurling green wings at Jantar Mantar, New Delh

Image by : Sonu Mehta/HT via Getty Images

15/16

LGBTQ+ people take part in Delhi Queer Pride Parade unfurling green wings at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on November 24, 2024.
Vivid green turf frames a Kookaburra Cricket Ball during day four of the First Test match between Au

Image by : James Worsfold /Cricket Australia via Getty Images

16/16

Vivid green turf frames a Kookaburra Cricket Ball during day four of the First Test match between Australia and India on November 25, 2024, in Perth, Australia.

More Photo Gallery

1 Maurizo artwork

In Pictures: Losing it over a banana

Nov 25, 2024
1_GettyImages-2185018118

In the Air: Week in photos

Nov 20, 2024
1_GettyImages-2182729133

Children's Day 2024: Reliving and renewing the child within

Nov 14, 2024
1_GettyImages-2182467510

A balancing act: In photos this Week

Nov 13, 2024
1_USA-ELECTION-TRUMP_BG

In Pictures: Donald J Trump, President of the United States, again

Nov 7, 2024
1_SPAIN-COMET

Down to Earth: Week in pictures

Oct 23, 2024
See More
X