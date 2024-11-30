The colour green: Week in photos

Image by : Vipin Kumar/HT via Getty Images
A campaigner makes a silent statement breathing oxygen generated by a live plant during the "My Right To Breathe" awareness campaign near Delhi Press Club at Raisana Road, Delhi, on November 27, 2024.
Image by : Arvind Yadav/HT via Getty Images
A green carpet awaits the attendees on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament on November 25, 2024, in New Delhi, India. Scheduled to last till December 20, a total of 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, are listed for consideration.
Image by : Sunil Ghosh/HT via Getty Images
Around 15,000 farmers of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, in their familiar green caps, gather outside the Greater Noida Authority office to protest against the non-resolution of grievances related to land acquisition on November 25, 2024, in Greater Noida, India.
Image by : Kent Edwards / Reuters
A child gestures before a vivid green Sinclair's Dino balloon a day before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, US, November 27, 2024.
Image by : Yara Nardi / Reuters
Green filters frame Pope Francis celebrating a Mass as part of World Youth Day at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, November 24, 2024.
Image by : Elisabeth Mandl / Reuters
Rapid Vienna fans display a sea of green scarfs inside the stadium before the soccer match between Rapid Vienna and Shamrock Rovers at the Europa Conference League in Allianz Stadion, Vienna, Austria on November 28, 2024.
Image by : Thilina Kaluthotage / Reuters
A man carries a bunch of raw bananas at a market in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 23, 2024. The economy has stabilised in a country where the plantation sector plays an important role in driving growth.
Image by : Thailand Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment/ AFP
This photo, released on November 27, 2024, shows the highly endangered, leaf-chomping, ring-tailed lemurs that were seized in an anti-trafficking operation in Chonburi, Thailand.
Image by : Brook MITCHELL / AFP
This aerial view, taken on November 26, 2024, shows a single property set apart by a green lawn amidst a dense development in Sydney, Australia.
Image by : Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Reuters
Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod Jr. and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo celebrate after the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, USA on November 21, 2024.
Image by : Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Reuters
Green shod Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after dunking a basket against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, US on November 22, 2024.
Image by : Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP
Arriving in Nabatieh, a man waves a green framed portrait of slain Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah on November 27, 2024, as displaced people return to their homes in the south of Lebanon after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
Image by : AFP
Tourists look at the scenic greenery from Namxay Viewpoint in Vang Vieng, Laos, on November 24, 2024, where six tourists died of suspected methanol poisoning after a night out backpacker hotspot.
Image by : Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP
Members of the Mexican army dressed as revolutionary soldiers hold the national flag while commemorating the 114th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City on November 20, 2024.
Image by : Sonu Mehta/HT via Getty Images
LGBTQ+ people take part in Delhi Queer Pride Parade unfurling green wings at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on November 24, 2024.
Image by : James Worsfold /Cricket Australia via Getty Images
Vivid green turf frames a Kookaburra Cricket Ball during day four of the First Test match between Australia and India on November 25, 2024, in Perth, Australia.