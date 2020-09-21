Here's why this Indian brand is creating a buzz taking on giants like Nike, Adidas

ReDesign Sports
a Made in India Sportswear brand based on an obsession with performance fabrics and driven by passion for sports is India’s most preferred compression wear brand and now is taking its name to the global market. This Made in India brand has served over 1, 00,000 customers across the land of the country and is all set to expand the business to Australia, Canada, Singapore, UAE, and Japan. The high-quality and durable products of this brand have led to it featuring in the list of Top 3 Amazon bestsellers each and every day since 2018. The products offered by this brand have received 1000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon, showcasing the quality of the products manufactured.
As technology in both fabrics and other sports equipment continues to advance, it’s hard not to take notice of its impact on your performance. You won’t run the same in two different pairs of shoes, and the same is true for the clothing you wear when you’re running, working out or doing yoga. The technology-driven fabric of their performance wear is indeed the best for any professional or amateur sportsperson looking to maximize his/her potential for achieving goals. The quality of their products is compared to that of international brands like Adidas, Nike, or Under Armour; however, the prices of the products are way low compared to the global brands. The Targeted compression, anti-chafe seams, full range of motion, fast moisture-wicking, odor control and UPF 50+ Sun Protection features of its products range provide the much-needed edge in performance and comfort to the person wearing it.
With products like the compression pants, shorts and tops for men (full-sleeve, half-sleeve, and cutsleeve) of ReDesign Sports, numerous sportsperson in various sports have enhanced their training and sports performance. According to the reviews, ReDesign Compression Wear lives upto their tagline of - Train Harder, Perform Stronger and Recover faster.
Despite their lower prices, the company has never compromised with the quality of the manufactured products – the quality of the products speaks on behalf of the reputation of the brand – a brand with a total turnover of more than 5 Cr that supplies only made in India products, strengthening the foundation of the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign. The products are not popular or in-demand for their quality but also due to the stylish and fashionable designs. The manufacturers and designers work hand-in-hand to offer products that make the customers feel comfortable and stylish, without spending too much. The performance unisex headbands of this brand are also in great demand – the exquisite designs of these headbands have made their way to the top of Amazon's results. These products are a must for any sportsperson or fitness lover.
A fitness enthusiast always looks for performance wears that are comfortable, light-weight, stretchable, breathable, and at the same time, does not burn a hole in the pocket – the products of ReDesign Sports satisfy all these needs. You can place your order through Amazon or by visiting the official website https://redesignsports.com/
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.