How Conbun is digitizing everyday expertise and getting India hooked

Rajasthan, India, July 28, 2025: India’s digital economy has changed the way Indians shop, work, commute, and socialize. On the contrary, one essential service still lags: access to credible experts. Life’s dilemmas, like fitness, career, event planning, styling, nutrition, parenting, stylist, chef, pet care, yoga, finances, or skills like dancing, cooking, or singing, require organized, verified, and consistent access to experts.
Choosing the appropriate expert can be an overwhelming experience, not knowing where to look, and fearing being deceived by unverified individuals who lack certifications. As a result, seeking expert help remains unlikely for many, as they turn to Google or ChatGPT for help.
The Grey Area Conbun Wants to Address
Witnessing the fragmented nature of everyday consultation services in India, Sajjan Gill founded Conbun in January 2025. As a serial entrepreneur who has already scaled Fiestro Events, an event-planning agency, complemented by his background in hospitality and management, Sajjan built Conbun — India’s first structured Expert-as-a-Service (EaaS) platform, to make expert advice accessible. The platform will offer access to vetted professionals across 12 life-impacting categories, including financial advice, career counseling, childcare counseling, crypto consultation, personal styling, and nutrition.
The Problem: Advice Is Everywhere. Expertise Isn't.
A recent study found that more than 70% of Indians turned to AI models and social media for guidance, even when the reliability of these sources remains questionable.
“Not every issue is a legal matter or a medical emergency,” Sajjan explains. “But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve expert input.” Whether it’s burnout, budgeting, parenting guilt, or building a resume, most people are forced to wing it, or worse, take advice from the loudest voice online.
At Conbun’s heart lies the belief that expert advice can make life more comfortable and successful; expertise is not just reserved for medical or legal emergencies, and it should be accessible to everyone.
The Product: Verified Experts, Human Connection
“We’re not a marketplace,” Sajjan emphasizes. “We are a movement to make real experts accessible. That’s our differentiator, and our promise.”
Building upon this mission, Conbun deviates from the usual marketplaces by manually vetting each and every professional signing up with the platform. Identity proofs, credentials, experience, and certifications submitted are cross-verified by Conbun’s internal team to ensure that users only speak with credible and qualified experts. The aim is not speed, but the relief from doubt and misinformation regarding life’s grey decisions.
The Traction: 112K Users, Hundreds of Consultations and Counting
Within the initial 90 days of launch, Conbun was able to clock over 112,000 app downloads by users across tier-1 and tier-2 cities in India. This initial traction reflects the growing need and market readiness for such digital Expert-as-a-Service.
“We're building a category. People don’t even realize yet that they can get expert advice for their everyday dilemmas. But once they do, they don’t go back,” shares Sajjan, reflecting on the growth of the platform.
The Vision: Everyday Expertise for Everyone
In an increasingly digital-first era, Conbun is creating a category to meet the needs of modern life.
For Sajjan, the mission is personal. “When you grow up in a small town without access to the right guidance, you realize the cost of bad advice, or no advice at all,” he says. “Conbun is my way of closing that gap for millions.”
