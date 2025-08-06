How Conbun is digitizing everyday expertise and getting India hooked

Rajasthan, India, July 28, 2025: India’s digital economy has changed the way Indians shop, work, commute, and socialize. On the contrary, one essential service still lags: access to credible experts. Life’s dilemmas, like fitness, career, event planning, styling, nutrition, parenting, stylist, chef, pet care, yoga, finances, or skills like dancing, cooking, or singing, require organized, verified, and consistent access to experts.

Choosing the appropriate expert can be an overwhelming experience, not knowing where to look, and fearing being deceived by unverified individuals who lack certifications. As a result, seeking expert help remains unlikely for many, as they turn to Google or ChatGPT for help.

The Grey Area Conbun Wants to Address

Witnessing the fragmented nature of everyday consultation services in India, Sajjan Gill founded Conbun in January 2025. As a serial entrepreneur who has already scaled Fiestro Events, an event-planning agency, complemented by his background in hospitality and management, Sajjan built Conbun — India’s first structured Expert-as-a-Service (EaaS) platform, to make expert advice accessible. The platform will offer access to vetted professionals across 12 life-impacting categories, including financial advice, career counseling, childcare counseling, crypto consultation, personal styling, and nutrition.

The Problem: Advice Is Everywhere. Expertise Isn't.