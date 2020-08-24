Kim Hunjan aka Kbellebeauty, makes her way as a self -made enterpreneur in the beauty industry

Hair and beauty entrepreneur and property tycoon Kim Hunjan is ready to take on the world, one milestone at a time. Her vision and success sets the tone for the future of the industry and what it's about to become.
Kim Hunjan UK based business woman describes herself as a self-made hair and beauty entrepreneur with a passion for jet setting around the world, she has travelled to over 50 countries often staying at the most luxurious resorts in the world. A highly motivated Sikh Punjabi business woman and entrepreneur extraordinaire who after graduating with a BA Hons in business, has literally risen up the ranks with her expertise in the field and unwavering self - belief to launch a very successful business model which leaves others inspired. Kim not only runs several businesses including hair extension supplier (www.glhair.com
) but is also a social media influencer with a large British, US and Asian fanbase. She most recently launching EMBO pigments (www.embopro.co.uk
). She has also built a tremendous property portfolio around the UK; she praises her parents for inspiring her to venture into real estate and to follow her dreams.
Kim created and developed her multi-million-pound hair extension brand GL hair 9 years ago, so how did she start? She grew up knowing she wanted to start her own business in the hair and beauty industry, at age 18 she started wearing hair extensions at university, soon growing addicted to them. Back then, the only method available was large bulky keratin glue bonds and very poor-quality hair. After wearing several hair extension brands for a while, she finally decided to create her own GL Hair... this was the birth of something special. She started by stocking initially 14 shades of hair in one length and has since gone on to stock over 100 custom blended shades, professional hair extension tools, styling appliances, hair products, hair pieces and extensions ranging from 18”-26”! She personally tests every single hair range and product for several weeks before it reaches the market, this is to ensure the quality is unmatchable in superiority. She has created a hair extension movement where celebrities, influencers and brands all flock to work with her on shoots, collaborations and campaigns.
Kim can charge up to £2000 to install hair extensions on clients, with a waiting list of 3 months, this is down to her artistic flair and creative edge and knowing exactly what the client wants.
Through her regular appearances on TV, film, social media, print media (featuring on This Morning, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, national newspapers and high end beauty magazines) as well as attending various high-profile events both in the UK and internationally, Kim has earned an ever-growing wealth of followers and is a very well-known influencer on Instagram and YouTube known as kbellebeauty working with the world’s largest fashion brands including Fashionnova and producing great social media content.
Despite being highly driven, ambitious, confident and innovative, Kim is also a very personable and gregarious individual who understands the value of striking a work life balance, which is clearly reflected in her sheer love of travelling, entertaining, being a true ‘fashionista’. She has taken her businesses worldwide to places including Spain, Dubai, India and Mauritius. By her own admission, she is happy to carry the banner for being a ‘people person’ and can easily count individuals from all backgrounds and ages amongst her wide variety of friends and clients.
Kim is highly passionate in her pursuit for excellence in everything she does, taking great pride in her work and the service offered to her clients. Extremely driven, she finds the rewards of business exciting, worthwhile and indeed vital to her definition of personal success.
So, what's next in the pipeline? Kim has a very fast, crazy busy life regularly being cast for photoshoots, ecommerce fashion campaigns, video shoots plus more, she intends to create and produce her own hit single next! Kim is also in the process of building her new 14 treatment room 3 storey mega salon which will be a girl's paradise! She also plans on launching her own charity “Hair Dreams” where she will fund and help impoverished children in poor communities get access to food, water and a living. Her generous, warm and loving personality has contributed to her success and her passion to help people is reflected in her work every day. In Kim’s own words “you only live once so make every day count” with her philosophy to “do what makes you happy”.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.