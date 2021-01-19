Subodh Bajpai: The funding mogul empowering business needs

A business funding specialist Mr. Subodh Bajpai helps businesses raise funds through private funding on urgent basis. He stands committed to the country’s entrepreneurial and small business community by bridging the gap between lenders and borrowers. In the process, he has emerged as a saviour for hundreds of businesses, helping them tide over the impact of COVID-19 by availing the much-needed finances ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 500 crore. He holds extraordinary expertise in providing loans up to Rs 5 crore within a few days of receiving requests. While he is supporting people including political parties and NGOs in their fundraising endeavours, he also helps corporates in raising funds through equity financing. He thus helps people find the right person at the right time of need. “Despite the strides made by the banking and the formal financial sector, India continues to be a credit starved country as more and more entrepreneurs are coming up with their unique business ideas but most of them remain far from execution due to a lack of funding avenues. I help them realise their dreams by helping them with adequate financing,” says Mr. Bajpai. The first step towards entrepreneurship is discovery of a business idea and then getting finance to implement that idea. While entrepreneurs innovate by introducing new ideas, and concepts, no new business can sustain and survive without financing. Mr. Bajpai helps such endeavours by arranging funds for them through financing. Considering that the modern-day formal financial systems including banks and NBFCs are governed with their own set of regulations, he says: “Lenders mostly depend on collaterals, referrals or guarantees to reach a lending decision, but due to a lack of any of these, most of the genuine loan applicants get no finances from lending institutions. However, “when Banks Say No, We Say Yes,” observes Mr. Bajpai with adding, “I believe in giving wings to stressed corporates start-ups and the emerging entrepreneurs to help them execute their ideas by believing in their business ideas and arranging for the adequate financing for them.” Mr. Bajpai also helps NBFCs raise funds for contingency. A dynamic entrepreneur himself who believes in high achievements by promoting grassroots entrepreneurship, Mr. Bajpai is already working on a lot of projects specialising on getting equity to upcoming companies involved in various sectors. In all these ways, he is helping make in India program become a success and supporting the country achieve self-reliance.