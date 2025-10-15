Advertisement
Photo of the day: Mega slum redevelopment project kicks off
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar conducted official ceremony (Bhoomipujan) for the redevelopment of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Na
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 17:58 IST1 min
Image: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
First Published: Oct 15, 2025, 17:56
