Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo of the day: Mega slum redevelopment project kicks off

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar conducted official ceremony (Bhoomipujan) for the redevelopment of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Na

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 17:58 IST1 min
View of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar slums on October 14, 2025 in Mumbai, India. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar conducted official ceremony (Bhoomipujan) for the redevelopment of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamaraj Nagar, marking the start of 4,345 new homes under Phase 1 of a major slum rehabilitation project in city.
View of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar slums on October 14, 2025 in Mumbai, India. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar conducted official ceremony (Bhoomipujan) for the redevelopment of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamaraj Nagar, marking the start of 4,345 new homes under Phase 1 of a major slum rehabilitation project in city.
Image: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

First Published: Oct 15, 2025, 17:56

Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News