  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Brand Connect
  4. The legacy of CNBC-TV18's India business leader awards

The legacy of CNBC-TV18's India business leader awards

Awarding excellence and recognizing work across the spectrum of Corporate India

BRAND CONNECT | PAID POST
Published: Mar 31, 2022 11:51:59 AM IST

The India Business Leader Awards is in its 17th year of awarding excellence and recognizing work across the spectrum of Corporate India.  The Awards jury is represented by some of the formidable names in the industry, who converge to select the winners every year.  It is an effort-intensive process with requisite due diligence undertaken by the jurors, as the nominations comprise names and organizations that contribute to equitable economic growth.  The past two years have thrown in varied unprecedented challenges that have seen leaders navigate through unchartered domains and emerge victorious, forging ahead with renewed vigour.  The video encapsulates the journey of these prestigious awards, along the years and its association with a host of luminaries who has been instrumental in this recognition being considered the most credible stature in the business landscape.


The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Russia economy to contract 10%, Ukraine's 20% due to war: EBRD
'Finally we can protect women': Japan's HPV vaccine battle