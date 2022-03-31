The legacy of CNBC-TV18's India business leader awards

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

The India Business Leader Awards is in its 17th year of awarding excellence and recognizing work across the spectrum of Corporate India. The Awards jury is represented by some of the formidable names in the industry, who converge to select the winners every year. It is an effort-intensive process with requisite due diligence undertaken by the jurors, as the nominations comprise names and organizations that contribute to equitable economic growth. The past two years have thrown in varied unprecedented challenges that have seen leaders navigate through unchartered domains and emerge victorious, forging ahead with renewed vigour. The video encapsulates the journey of these prestigious awards, along the years and its association with a host of luminaries who has been instrumental in this recognition being considered the most credible stature in the business landscape.