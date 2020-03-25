  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Comics

​Comic: Life in a lockdown

By Sanitary Panels
Published: Mar 25, 2020 04:09:25 PM IST
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 08:04:41 PM IST

lockdown bgSanitary Panels, created by Rachita Taneja, is a feminist webcomic that comments on business, society, culture and politics.
Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the creator alone, and do not reflect those held by Forbes India.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

lockdown sm
Sanitary Panels
​Comic: Life in a lockdown
wework sm
As businesses close, WeWork tries to lure workers back
corona sm
In India, other vulnerable countries, pandemic rivals 2008 crisis
it services and coronavirus s
Harichandan Arakali
Indian IT and ITES companies to continue working through lockdown
nirmala sitharaman s
Salil Panchal
India goes into 21-day lockdown, FM announces tax compliance relief
latha + carmen + bhargav 800 x 600
Brand Connect
Technology changes creating new avenues in risk management
bhagav 800 x 600
Brand Connect
Risk management critical for stable, sustainable business: Bhargav Dasgupta
yes bank
Salil Panchal
The contagion in India's banking sector
As businesses close, WeWork tries to lure workers back