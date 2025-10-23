Leadership's changing tunes at Tata Trusts

Divisions within the Tata Trusts were laid bare in September. The move came with the reappointment of trust-nominee director Vijay Singh who, at 77, had crossed the superannuation age.

According to a report in The Times of India, four nominee directors—Mehli Mistry, Darius Khambata, Pramit Jhaveri and Jehangir HC Jehangir—declined to support Singh’s nomination to the board of Tata Sons. The ostensible cause: The Trusts needed someone more forceful to voice their views. Two others, Venu Srinivasan and Noel Tata, were in favour.

While Singh was not present at the meeting, he is said to have subsequently expressed his dismay, stating that earlier matters like nomination of directors were decided by consensus. In addition, Mistry is said to have been disappointed when he failed to secure Noel Tata’s backing for a board seat at Tata Sons.

While neither Tata Sons nor the Tata Trusts have commented on the matter, the move highlights what has been seen in many corporate groups when there is a change of guard. Those who have watched and advised India Inc say these changes are common when a change occurs.

Noel Tata took over as chairman of Tata Trusts on October 11, 2024, succeeding Ratan Tata.

