Total Environment Building System: Creating handcrafted homes

Total Environment Building System, founded in 1996 by Kamal Sagar and wife Shibanee Sagar, is a prominent name in the Indian real estate landscape, particularly celebrated for its luxury residential projects. The company’s core philosophy revolves around creating ‘handcrafted homes’ that seamlessly integrate with nature, focusing on people-centric design, craftsmanship, and the use of natural, timeless materials like exposed brick, natural stone, and rich wood. This vision has led to the successful development of numerous high-end properties, primarily in Bengaluru and Pune.

Some of their most lauded luxury ventures include ‘Windmills of Your Mind’, ‘After the Rain’, and ‘Pursuit of a Radical Rhapsody’. These projects are not just about large spaces but also about the meticulous details, such as earth-sheltered villas with green roofs, open-to-sky gardens, and custom-designed furniture, which distinguish them from conventional luxury housing.

The company’s success is further underscored by its ability to secure significant funding for its projects, a reflection of strong market confidence and robust sales performance.

Also Read: TARC Limited: Creating enriching, sustainable living spaces

Beyond their architectural and design achievements, Total Environment places a significant emphasis on sustainability and corporate responsibility, elements that are increasingly integral to their brand identity. Their approach to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles is deeply embedded in their operational model rather than being a mere afterthought. On the environmental front, they prioritise green building features such as earth-sheltered designs and green roofs, which help with natural insulation and energy efficiency. The use of locally sourced, natural materials and rainwater harvesting systems further reduces their ecological footprint. Their social commitment extends to the craftsmanship and skilled labour they employ, bringing together artisans from across the country. This focus on ethical sourcing and fair labour practices forms a crucial part of their social governance. While specific details on formal CSR initiatives are not as publicly documented as their design philosophy, the company’s business model can be viewed as an ongoing sustainability and social initiative. They have also established a property management team to provide a lifetime of support for their homes, demonstrating a long-term commitment to their customers and the communities they build.

Read More